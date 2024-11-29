Chinese and Russian Military Alliance: Ninth Joint Air Patrol Over Sea of Japan

In a display of growing military cooperation, Chinese and Russian forces conducted their ninth joint strategic air patrol over the Sea of Japan, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. This operation is part of an annual plan that began in 2019, focusing on enhancing joint training and operational effectiveness.

The maneuver prompted a reaction from South Korea, which scrambled fighter jets in response to the encroachment of 11 Chinese and Russian military aircraft into its air defense identification zone. Despite lingering for four hours, the foreign aircraft eventually left without incident.

This latest patrol is reminiscent of a similar joint military exercise in July, where both nations deployed nuclear-capable bombers close to the U.S. and Canadian territories, prompting a defensive response from the North American allies.

