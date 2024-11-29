Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Quiet Village: Family Brutally Murdered

In a horrific incident in Sevalai Goundenpudur village, a family was brutally murdered. Seventy-eight-year-old Deivasigamani, his wife Alamelu, and their son Senthilkumar fell victim to unknown assailants. Multiple police squads are now in pursuit of the attackers, as the community mourns this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruppur | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:46 IST
A heartbreaking and violent crime has shocked the tranquil Sevalai Goundenpudur village, where an elderly couple and their son were brutally murdered in their home on Friday night. The victims, seventy-eight-year-old Deivasigamani, his seventy-five-year-old wife Alamelu, and their forty-six-year-old son Senthilkumar, were discovered with severe injuries inflicted by unidentified assailants.

Deivasigamani succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, while Alamelu and Senthilkumar were pronounced dead at the scene. The gruesome nature of the attack has left the local community reeling and raised concerns regarding the safety and security of the residents.

In response to the triple homicide, law enforcement agencies have ramped up efforts to apprehend the perpetrators. Multiple police squads have been deployed, and investigations are underway to piece together the motive and identities behind this senseless act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

