Thane Police Bust Notorious Theft Ring

Four individuals were arrested in Thane district, solving 70 cases of chain snatching, and phone and vehicle thefts. Stolen items worth Rs 50.18 lakh, including gold, phones, motorcycles, and a car, were recovered. Crimes occurred across several areas, with the arrested individuals identified by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of four individuals in Thane district has successfully resolved over 70 cases related to chain snatching, as well as phone and vehicle thefts, according to a police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amar Jadhav announced the recovery of looted items worth a total of Rs 50.18 lakh, which were seized from the suspects.

This haul included 510 grams of gold, 24 mobile phones, six motorcycles, and a car, contributing to the closure of numerous cases across Bhiwandi, Thane, Badlapur, Ambernath, Kalyan, and Shil-Diaghar regions, stated Jadhav. The detained individuals have been identified: Taufique Tejib Hussain, Mohammad Ali alias Kallicharan Zhaveri Ali, Abbas Sallu Jafri, and Suraj @ Chotya Manoj Salunke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

