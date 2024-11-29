Diplomatic Dialogue: Germany and China to Discuss Global Issues

Germany's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, is scheduled to travel to China next week for pivotal discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. A key topic on their agenda is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as confirmed by a ministry spokesperson on Friday.

In addition to the talks with Chinese leadership, Baerbock plans to engage in further political discussions during her visit. These diplomatic interactions underscore the importance of Germany's relationship with China amid global political tensions.

Baerbock's itinerary will also include meetings with German business representatives operating in China, indicating the multifaceted nature of her diplomatic mission. The outcomes of these discussions could have significant implications for international politics and bilateral trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)