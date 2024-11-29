Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Germany and China to Discuss Global Issues

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is set to visit China to hold talks with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on pressing issues like the Ukraine war. The visit will also involve discussions with German business representatives in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:24 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Germany and China to Discuss Global Issues
Annalena Baerbock
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, is scheduled to travel to China next week for pivotal discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. A key topic on their agenda is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as confirmed by a ministry spokesperson on Friday.

In addition to the talks with Chinese leadership, Baerbock plans to engage in further political discussions during her visit. These diplomatic interactions underscore the importance of Germany's relationship with China amid global political tensions.

Baerbock's itinerary will also include meetings with German business representatives operating in China, indicating the multifaceted nature of her diplomatic mission. The outcomes of these discussions could have significant implications for international politics and bilateral trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024