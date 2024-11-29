Delhi HC Fast-Tracks BJP's Plea on Suppressed CAG Reports

The Delhi High Court has expedited a hearing concerning a plea filed by BJP MLAs, demanding that 12 critical CAG reports be presented before the assembly. These reports highlight issues related to liquor duty, pollution, and finances, generating significant political debate.

Originally set for December 9, the hearing will now take place on December 2, following an application from the petitioners that emphasized the urgency of the matter during the ongoing Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The plea, fronted by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, claims that withholding the reports obstructs transparency and accountability, further alleging a deliberate suppression of information against democratic principles. The high court's prompt action underscores the weight of these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)