Left Menu

Delhi HC Fast-Tracks BJP's Plea on Suppressed CAG Reports

The Delhi High Court rescheduled a hearing to address BJP MLAs' demand for CAG reports on liquor duty, pollution, and finance to be presented before the assembly. The petitioners, led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, argue that the delay violates democratic norms and hinders accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:39 IST
Delhi HC Fast-Tracks BJP's Plea on Suppressed CAG Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has expedited a hearing concerning a plea filed by BJP MLAs, demanding that 12 critical CAG reports be presented before the assembly. These reports highlight issues related to liquor duty, pollution, and finances, generating significant political debate.

Originally set for December 9, the hearing will now take place on December 2, following an application from the petitioners that emphasized the urgency of the matter during the ongoing Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The plea, fronted by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, claims that withholding the reports obstructs transparency and accountability, further alleging a deliberate suppression of information against democratic principles. The high court's prompt action underscores the weight of these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024