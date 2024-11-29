Left Menu

Fishermen Nabbed for Illegally Trading Endangered Porcupine Rays

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested for the illegal purchase and transportation of endangered porcupine rays, a protected marine species under the Wildlife Protection Act. The forest department is investigating the origin of the purchased rays, weighing 424 kilograms, which were seized from an authorized vessel.

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been apprehended by forest officials for illegally purchasing endangered porcupine rays, a schedule-I species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. They have been remanded in judicial custody as the investigation continues.

The porcupine rays, scientifically known as Urogymnus asperrimus, weighed a total of 424 kilograms and were found on a vessel authorized only for fish collection from the Lakshadweep islands. Forest officers noted the high market value of these creatures as the motive behind their transportation.

The Department of Fisheries had prohibited the collection or transportation of wildlife species, yet these rare rays were being transported despite the regulation. Acting on a tip-off from the flying squad division, authorities arrested the fishermen who may have been unaware of the species' endangered status.

