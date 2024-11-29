Left Menu

Germany Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Call with Zelenskiy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of continued German support. The leaders discussed ongoing military aid and potential pathways to a just peace during a call. Scholz emphasized collaboration with European and international partners to sustain military support for Ukraine.

Updated: 29-11-2024 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine in a recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The conversation revolved around maintaining military aid and exploring avenues for a just peace.

Scholz highlighted the collaboration with European and international allies to ensure Ukraine continues to receive necessary support. 'We will remain in contact to discuss possible paths to a just peace,' he stated.

The dialogue underscores Germany's commitment to working closely with its partners to support Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges.

