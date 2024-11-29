Germany Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Call with Zelenskiy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine in a recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The conversation revolved around maintaining military aid and exploring avenues for a just peace.

Scholz highlighted the collaboration with European and international allies to ensure Ukraine continues to receive necessary support. 'We will remain in contact to discuss possible paths to a just peace,' he stated.

The dialogue underscores Germany's commitment to working closely with its partners to support Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges.

