Controversy Erupts Over Swamiji's Remarks on Voting Rights

An FIR was filed against Swamiji for comments on Muslim voting rights, stirring political unrest. Opposition leaders denounce the case as an affront to the Vokkaliga community. Despite expressing regret, the seer's remarks have sparked protests and accusations against the government of communal bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:33 IST
An FIR has been lodged against Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math after he made controversial remarks regarding Muslim voting rights, police confirmed on Friday.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticized the action as an affront to the Vokkaliga community, warning of street protests if the seer faces harassment.

During a protest by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Swamiji called for restrictions on Muslim voting and dismantling the Waqf board, sparking political tensions, despite later expressing regret and calling his remarks a slip of the tongue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

