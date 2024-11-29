Controversy Erupts Over Swamiji's Remarks on Voting Rights

An FIR has been lodged against Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji of Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math after he made controversial remarks regarding Muslim voting rights, police confirmed on Friday.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticized the action as an affront to the Vokkaliga community, warning of street protests if the seer faces harassment.

During a protest by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Swamiji called for restrictions on Muslim voting and dismantling the Waqf board, sparking political tensions, despite later expressing regret and calling his remarks a slip of the tongue.

(With inputs from agencies.)