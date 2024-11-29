Government Purges Alleged Terror Collaborators in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dismissed two government employees for alleged involvement in terrorist activities, citing threats to state security. This action was taken under Article 311 (2)(c) of the Indian Constitution following an investigation that confirmed their links to terror groups.

Zahir Abbas, a government teacher, and Abdul Rehman Naika, a pharmacist, both stand accused of supporting the Hizbul Mujahideen. Naika was reportedly involved in the 2021 assassination of a political figure, while Abbas allegedly provided logistical aid to terrorists.

These dismissals spotlight the infiltration of terror elements within government systems, a concern voiced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a recent security review session aimed at eradicating such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)