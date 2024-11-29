Left Menu

Villagers Resist Municipal Merger in Baddi

Villagers from areas around Baddi in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, opposed the state government's decision to include their villages in Municipal Corporation Baddi, calling it dictatorial. They submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and staged a protest demanding the decision be revoked, threatening further agitation if ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:03 IST
Villagers Resist Municipal Merger in Baddi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Villagers from the vicinity of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district have voiced their opposition against the inclusion of their villages into the Municipal Corporation Baddi. On Friday, they described the decision by the state government as 'dictatorial'.

The state cabinet's recent decision to upgrade Hamirpur, Una, and Baddi from municipal councils to municipal corporations has not been well-received by all. On Saturday, the cabinet approved these changes leading to rising tensions in affected areas.

Submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in Solan, residents from Barotiwala, Malpur, Bhotalikalan, Surajpur, and Sandholi made their objections clear. They protested outside the DC office, demanding the reversal of the decision, and signaled potential future agitation if their concerns are not addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024