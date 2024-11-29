Villagers Resist Municipal Merger in Baddi

Villagers from the vicinity of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district have voiced their opposition against the inclusion of their villages into the Municipal Corporation Baddi. On Friday, they described the decision by the state government as 'dictatorial'.

The state cabinet's recent decision to upgrade Hamirpur, Una, and Baddi from municipal councils to municipal corporations has not been well-received by all. On Saturday, the cabinet approved these changes leading to rising tensions in affected areas.

Submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in Solan, residents from Barotiwala, Malpur, Bhotalikalan, Surajpur, and Sandholi made their objections clear. They protested outside the DC office, demanding the reversal of the decision, and signaled potential future agitation if their concerns are not addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)