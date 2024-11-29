China's Initiative to Protect Personal Data and Business Secrets

The Chinese government is calling on the public to provide feedback on a comprehensive plan designed to combat data abuse and bolster the protection of personal and business information. This move was announced by the National Data Administration, which emphasizes the urgency of this initiative.

The proposed plan outlines a range of measures aimed at tackling the illegal acquisition, sale, and distribution of data within black market channels. Additionally, it seeks to enhance the protection of sensitive personal data, while placing restrictions on unauthorized uses of such information.

Public feedback on these measures is being solicited until December 6th, as the administration aims to develop robust policies that address the growing concerns surrounding data privacy and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)