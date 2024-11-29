Rebuilding Hope Amid Ruins: Lebanon's Path to Recovery

In the wake of a tenuous ceasefire, Lebanon is confronting widespread devastation. The historic regions of Baalbek and Nabatieh are marred by destruction following numerous Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

Governor Bachir Khodr of the Baalbek-Hermel region reported 940 casualties and over 1,500 injuries, underscoring the area's severe impact.

Amidst the ruins, residents like Hamza al Outa reflect on their losses, while questions about reconstruction grow as financial challenges loom large for the Lebanese government.

