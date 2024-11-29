Left Menu

Rebuilding Hope Amid Ruins: Lebanon's Path to Recovery

In Lebanon, the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has revealed widespread destruction across the nation, from Baalbek to Nabatieh. Israeli airstrikes have devastated infrastructure, notably impacting ancient sites and residences. Amidst the rubble, locals grapple with loss, emphasizing the urgent need for reconstruction despite financial constraints.

29-11-2024
In the wake of a tenuous ceasefire, Lebanon is confronting widespread devastation. The historic regions of Baalbek and Nabatieh are marred by destruction following numerous Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

Governor Bachir Khodr of the Baalbek-Hermel region reported 940 casualties and over 1,500 injuries, underscoring the area's severe impact.

Amidst the ruins, residents like Hamza al Outa reflect on their losses, while questions about reconstruction grow as financial challenges loom large for the Lebanese government.

