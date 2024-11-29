Left Menu

Major Naxalite Arrests in Bijapur: 13 Detained in Coordinated Police Operations

Thirteen Naxalites were apprehended in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, with police seizing explosives and Maoist materials. The individuals, including a committee member with a Rs 2 lakh reward, were captured in coordinated operations by security forces including DRG, STF, CRPF, and CoBRA units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:08 IST
Major Naxalite Arrests in Bijapur: 13 Detained in Coordinated Police Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, thirteen Naxalites, including a high-profile member with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The arrests were made from locations across Tarrem, Awapalli, and Jangla areas.

The coordinated effort involved multiple security forces, such as the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), CRPF, and CoBRA, targeting members aged 19-40.

Among those detained was Kosa Punem, a member of the outlawed group's Jagargunda area committee. Authorities seized tiffin bombs, explosive materials, and Maoist propaganda during the operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024