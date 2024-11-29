Major Naxalite Arrests in Bijapur: 13 Detained in Coordinated Police Operations

In a significant breakthrough, thirteen Naxalites, including a high-profile member with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The arrests were made from locations across Tarrem, Awapalli, and Jangla areas.

The coordinated effort involved multiple security forces, such as the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), CRPF, and CoBRA, targeting members aged 19-40.

Among those detained was Kosa Punem, a member of the outlawed group's Jagargunda area committee. Authorities seized tiffin bombs, explosive materials, and Maoist propaganda during the operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)