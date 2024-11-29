Left Menu

Delhi High Court Elevates 71 Lawyers to Senior Advocates

The Delhi High Court has designated 71 lawyers as senior advocates after evaluation by a committee led by Chief Justice Manmohan. The selection process involved assessing over 300 candidates, with three applications being deferred. Notable designees include Santosh Tripathi, Anurag Ahluwalia, and Arundhati Katju.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:17 IST
The Delhi High Court announced on Friday the designation of 71 lawyers as senior advocates.

This prestigious title was granted following an evaluation by a permanent committee headed by Chief Justice Manmohan, alongside Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Yashwant Varma, additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, and senior advocates Sudhir Nandrajog and Mohit Mathur.

The selection process reviewed the merits of over 300 candidates, with three applications deferred. Among the newly designated senior advocates are Santosh Tripathi, Anurag Ahluwalia, and Arundhati Katju.

(With inputs from agencies.)

