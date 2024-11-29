Pattapur PS: Ganjam District's Pride

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah awarded Pattapur Police Station in Odisha's Ganjam district the 'Second Best Police Station' accolade. The recognition was part of an annual ranking by the Ministry of Home Affairs, gauging various metrics, including crime rate and public service delivery.

Updated: 29-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:21 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah honored Pattapur Police Station in Ganjam district, Odisha, with the 'Second Best Police Station' award on Friday. This prestigious accolade was received by Sabyasachi Malla, the Inspector-in-Charge, during the All India DGP/IGP Conference.

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania expressed immense pride and honor for the state police because of this achievement. This recognition reflects the commitment and efficiency of the police force in the region.

The annual police station rankings by the Ministry of Home Affairs consider various parameters such as crime rate, case management, infrastructure, and public service delivery. Earlier this year, Rajendra Nagar Police Station in Telangana was named the 'Best Police Station'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

