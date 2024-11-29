Personal Dispute Leads to Tragic Murder in Indiranagar

In a tragic turn of events, an Assamese woman was murdered in an Indiranagar service apartment, with police promptly arresting the 21-year-old suspect in Devanahalli. Initial investigations indicate a personal disagreement may have spiraled into this extreme act, explained D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Maya Gogoi, aged 19, allegedly met her end at the hands of Aarav Hanoy, a friend from Kerala. Her body was discovered partially decomposed on Tuesday, with CCTV evidence unveiling their arrival at the location on November 23. After the alleged murder, Hanoy evaded authorities.

Detailed examination of the scene and technical data revealed the suspect's movements, prompting police to assemble three teams for his capture. Preliminary reports suggest Hanoy, an intern earning Rs 15,000 monthly, ordered a weapon online post-dispute. While investigations continue, initial findings cite a personal dispute as the murder's likely provocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)