Left Menu

Personal Dispute Leads to Tragic Murder in Indiranagar

A 19-year-old Assamese woman, Maya Gogoi, was tragically murdered in Indiranagar. Her male friend, Aarav Hanoy, is the prime suspect and has been apprehended. The crime appears to have stemmed from a personal dispute. Authorities are delving into evidence, including CCTV footage, to uncover further motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:07 IST
Personal Dispute Leads to Tragic Murder in Indiranagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, an Assamese woman was murdered in an Indiranagar service apartment, with police promptly arresting the 21-year-old suspect in Devanahalli. Initial investigations indicate a personal disagreement may have spiraled into this extreme act, explained D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Maya Gogoi, aged 19, allegedly met her end at the hands of Aarav Hanoy, a friend from Kerala. Her body was discovered partially decomposed on Tuesday, with CCTV evidence unveiling their arrival at the location on November 23. After the alleged murder, Hanoy evaded authorities.

Detailed examination of the scene and technical data revealed the suspect's movements, prompting police to assemble three teams for his capture. Preliminary reports suggest Hanoy, an intern earning Rs 15,000 monthly, ordered a weapon online post-dispute. While investigations continue, initial findings cite a personal dispute as the murder's likely provocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024