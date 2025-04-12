Tribute to a Political Stalwart: Lalji Tandon's Lasting Legacy

In Lucknow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the late Lalji Tandon, commemorating the 90th birth anniversary of the former Governor and political stalwart.

During the solemn event, Adityanath expressed admiration for Tandon, lauding his unwavering allegiance to nationalist values and single-party commitment throughout his nearly seven-decade-long political journey. Tandon's contributions spanned various roles, from grassroots worker to prominent political offices, leaving a lasting impact on Lucknow and the nation.

Highlighting Tandon's attributes of humility and accessibility, Adityanath praised his ability to maintain meaningful connections with the populace. This legacy of engagement, Adityanath noted, continues to inspire future generations. The ceremony was attended by key political figures, reflecting Tandon's widespread influence.

