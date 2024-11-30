DWS Urges Dam Owners to Register for Safety Compliance

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has intensified efforts to ensure dam safety by urging all unregistered dam owners in South Africa to register their dams as required by the National Water Act (Act No. 36 of 1998) and Dam Safety Regulations (R 139 of 24 February 2012). The initiative seeks to enhance public safety, protect water resources, and mitigate risks to property.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina recently issued a government gazette notice reminding dam owners to register their dams with a safety risk. The regulation applies to dams that:

Have a storage capacity exceeding 50,000 m³ (50 megalitres),

Have a vertical wall height greater than five meters, measured from the downstream base.

“Dam owners must verify their registration status and submit the necessary forms to the Department of Water and Sanitation,” said Wally Ramokopa, the head of the department’s Dam Safety Regulation Unit. Owners can update their information or download registration and classification forms from the department’s website or collect them at regional offices.

Safety Compliance Measures

Registered dam owners are legally required to conduct formal dam safety inspections every five years. These inspections must be performed by an Approved Professional Person (APP) who evaluates the dam’s structural and operational safety.

“The APP conducts a flood frequency analysis to determine whether the dam can handle various flood occurrences and submits a detailed report to the department,” Ramokopa explained. This report includes critical data on flood routing capabilities and the dam’s structural integrity.

Monitoring and Enforcement

The DWS performs regular monitoring to ensure dam owners implement APP recommendations. Failure to act on these recommendations, especially when there is evidence that a dam poses a safety risk, could lead to directives or punitive action by the department.

“Dam owners must adhere to the law to prevent loss of life and environmental damage. The department will take swift action against non-compliance,” Ramokopa warned.

Raising Awareness and Strengthening Compliance

To bolster compliance, the department has launched a mass multimedia awareness campaign aimed at educating dam owners about their responsibilities and the broader importance of dam safety registration.

The campaign will:

Maintain an accurate database of dam ownership and safety compliance,

Promote risk reduction strategies to protect lives, property, and the environment,

Emphasize the role of proper dam management in ensuring long-term water resource sustainability.

Broader Implications of Non-Compliance

Beyond legal obligations, the department emphasized that the safety of dams plays a critical role in water security and disaster risk reduction. Unregistered dams or non-compliant owners risk jeopardizing nearby communities, infrastructure, and ecosystems in the event of dam failure or extreme flooding.

How to Register

Dam owners are encouraged to visit the DWS website at www.dws.gov.za/dso for further information, downloadable forms, and guidance on registration procedures. Alternatively, they can visit the nearest DWS office for assistance.

This initiative aligns with the department’s mandate to ensure sustainable and safe water resource management while safeguarding communities and the environment from preventable hazards.