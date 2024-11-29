High-Speed Escape: Drunken Driver Causes Chaos at Police Checkpoint
A 32-year-old businessman, Devpriya Nishank, rammed his car into police barricades and collided with multiple vehicles on the Western Express Highway. Under the influence of alcohol, he attempted to flee but was apprehended by police and passersby after a dramatic chase. He was subsequently detained.
A 32-year-old businessman, identified as Devpriya Nishank, caused chaos at a police checkpoint on the Western Express Highway in Andheri East. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Nishank drove his high-end car into police barricades early on Thursday.
According to officials, the woman in the vehicle was also inebriated. In a frantic attempt to evade police scrutiny, Nishank collided with three other vehicles. Police personnel and vigilant passersby initiated a chase to stop him.
Upon cornering Nishank, he initially refused to exit his car, leading the crowd to break his car's glass. He was reportedly roughed up by the mob before being detained for medical examination. Nishank resides in Worli and works as a businessman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
