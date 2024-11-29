Punjab Farmer Leader Vows Fast-Unto-Death Until Demands Are Met

In a bold declaration, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has asserted he will begin a fast-unto-death protest until the government fulfills the farmers' longstanding demands. This announcement follows his contentious removal from the Khanauri border and subsequent discharge from a Ludhiana hospital.

Dallewal, upon his release, accused the Punjab government of detaining him under the guise of medical care, claiming he was kept in what he described as 'police custody' without any medical examination. He insisted his rights were curtailed, including restricted access to his mobile phone.

Determined to continue the protest, Dallewal emphasized that the agitation will persist until the Centre guarantees legal backing for the Minimum Support Price and other demands. His resolve is mirrored by fellow leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, who is also on a fast-unto-death.

(With inputs from agencies.)