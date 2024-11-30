Scandal at RG Kar: Former Principal Charged in Financial Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet on Friday concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital, naming former principal Sandip Ghosh as the prime accused, according to officials.

However, the Special CBI court in Alipore did not accept the chargesheet due to the absence of official approval required for legal action against state employees, officials stated.

The extensive chargesheet also lists four other individuals arrested for their alleged roles in the ongoing fraud, which reportedly involved manipulating tenders for medical equipment purchases over the past three years.

