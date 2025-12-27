Massive Voter Roll Revision Initiative Kicks Off in West Bengal
West Bengal has initiated the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with queues forming at 3,234 centers statewide. Thirty-two lakh unmapped voters will attend hearings, supervised by 4,500 observers. Voters can present one of twelve documents, but Aadhaar cannot be standalone. Elderly individuals above 85 receive in-home hearings.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls commenced in West Bengal on Saturday, with 3,234 centers witnessing queues of citizens ready to verify their voting credentials.
Over 32 lakh voters, who lack connection to the 2002 electoral roll, are summoned to hearings during this initial phase, according to a senior official.
With 4,500 micro-observers overseeing the process, citizens can submit any of 12 valid identity proofs, although Aadhaar alone is insufficient. Those aged 85 and above can avail home hearings, ensuring accessibility for all.
