Massive Voter Roll Revision Initiative Kicks Off in West Bengal

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls commenced in West Bengal on Saturday, with 3,234 centers witnessing queues of citizens ready to verify their voting credentials.

Over 32 lakh voters, who lack connection to the 2002 electoral roll, are summoned to hearings during this initial phase, according to a senior official.

With 4,500 micro-observers overseeing the process, citizens can submit any of 12 valid identity proofs, although Aadhaar alone is insufficient. Those aged 85 and above can avail home hearings, ensuring accessibility for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)