France's Military Restructuring in Africa: A Risky Move Amid Rising Russian Influence

France plans to slash its military presence in West and Central Africa, reducing troops in Chad, Gabon, and Ivory Coast from 2,200 to 600. The changes risk diminishing France's power amid Russia's growing influence. Chad ends defense cooperation unexpectedly, signaling a potential end to French security engagement in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 02:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 02:45 IST
In a significant strategic shift, France is considering drastically reducing its military presence in West and Central Africa. The move comes as a report submitted to President Emmanuel Macron proposes cutting French troops in Chad, Gabon, and Ivory Coast from 2,200 to just 600.

This decision arrives at a moment when Russia is strengthening its foothold in the region. Tensions escalated as Chad abruptly ended its defense cooperation pact with France, potentially forcing French forces to withdraw from the country. The development marks a turning point for France's longstanding military involvement in Africa.

The reconfiguration will see remaining French soldiers focusing on training, intelligence, and support based on local needs. Despite challenges, French officials express continued commitment to humanitarian efforts in Sudan. However, the shifting geopolitical landscape demands careful navigation as influences battle for dominance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

