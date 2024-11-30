Left Menu

High Court Demands Accountability in FIR Lodge Delay

The Allahabad High Court has summoned Prayagraj Police Commissioner and other officers to appear regarding a contempt petition filed by Balram Yadav. The petition claims that a delay in filing an FIR following an attack on Yadav's father was politically motivated. The court demands transparency in actions taken against police involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive for Prayagraj Police Commissioner, Tarun Gauba, along with other officers, to appear before it on December 10. This order comes in response to a contempt petition involving alleged delays in lodging an FIR, which was reportedly influenced by political pressures.

Justice Salil Kumar Rai, in connection with the petition filed by Balram Yadav, urged clarity on actions against the police officers who failed to register the FIR promptly. Yadav's application accuses an MLA's representative, Arpit, of attacking his father, resulting in his death, with claims of political interference causing delays in the FIR registration.

Despite previous court instructions, the police affidavit lacked information on potential disciplinary actions against the officers involved. The additional advocate general sought an extension to submit a comprehensive affidavit, as the court scrutinizes police accountability and adherence to legal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

