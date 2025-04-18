Jerome Powell Praised for Economic Truth-Telling Amid Political Pressure

Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, is being applauded for his candid commitment to truthfully addressing the state of the U.S. economy, even under significant political pressure. ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau praised Powell, emphasizing his refusal to succumb to political influence while navigating complex economic challenges.

President Donald Trump has openly criticized Powell, accusing him of allowing politics to interfere with monetary policy by not implementing interest rate cuts. Trump has expressed his anticipation of Powell's departure. Despite this, Powell has maintained that imminent rate cuts are unlikely due to potential increases in inflation and unemployment resulting from Trump's tariff strategies.

Villeroy defended Powell's stance, arguing that it is emblematic of what a central banker should strive for: independence and truthfulness. While the ECB has proceeded with rate cuts amidst easing inflation within the euro zone, Villeroy notes the risks of inflation are minimal, and policy options for the ECB's upcoming meeting remain varied.

