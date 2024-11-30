Left Menu

Crackdown on Malicious Propaganda in Srinagar

Police conducted raids in Srinagar to investigate individuals suspected of spreading malicious and seditious propaganda aimed at provoking unlawful activities. Multiple locations including Batamaloo and HMT were searched, resulting in the seizure of incriminating materials. Authorities are warning against sharing content that promotes false narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:46 IST
Authorities in Srinagar have intensified their efforts to curb malicious propaganda, conducting multiple raids across the city. The operations target individuals allegedly responsible for inciting unlawful activities through seditious content.

The raids, carried out in the Batamaloo and HMT areas, come under a case registered at the Shergari police station. Incriminating materials, including electronic devices, were seized by the police, adding weight to the ongoing investigation.

Officials are urging the public to act responsibly on social media and avoid disseminating content that could incite violence or spread false narratives. The police have issued a stern warning that more operations will follow against those suspected of these criminal activities.

