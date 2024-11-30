Left Menu

MCOCA Tightens Grip in Baba Siddique Murder Investigation

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been applied to 26 individuals arrested in the murder case of NCP politician Baba Siddique. The case involves multiple arrests, including significant figures linked to organized crime. Confessions under MCOCA are admissible in court, and bail is notably hard to obtain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:49 IST
MCOCA Tightens Grip in Baba Siddique Murder Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been employed against 26 individuals apprehended in the ongoing Baba Siddique murder case, the Mumbai Police confirmed on Saturday. This move underscores the severity of the crime and its possible links to organized crime activities.

Confessions made under the provisions of MCOCA are admissible in court, making it a crucial legal tool in this investigation. Furthermore, securing bail under MCOCA is significantly challenging, adding pressure on the accused.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was fatally shot outside his son's office in Mumbai. While the main shooter has been arrested, key conspirators remain at large, with connections to known gangster networks. The case highlights intricate criminal networks and inter-state cooperation in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024