MCOCA Tightens Grip in Baba Siddique Murder Investigation

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been employed against 26 individuals apprehended in the ongoing Baba Siddique murder case, the Mumbai Police confirmed on Saturday. This move underscores the severity of the crime and its possible links to organized crime activities.

Confessions made under the provisions of MCOCA are admissible in court, making it a crucial legal tool in this investigation. Furthermore, securing bail under MCOCA is significantly challenging, adding pressure on the accused.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was fatally shot outside his son's office in Mumbai. While the main shooter has been arrested, key conspirators remain at large, with connections to known gangster networks. The case highlights intricate criminal networks and inter-state cooperation in law enforcement.

