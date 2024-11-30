Left Menu

Tensions Rise After Explosions Shake Kosovo Amid Serbia Accusations

A significant explosion has disrupted water and power supply in Kosovo, sparking accusations between Kosovo and Serbia. Prime Minister Albin Kurti blames Serbia-backed groups led by Milan Radoicic for the attack. This incident intensifies the ongoing tensions and dialogue efforts between Kosovo and Serbia, with international pressure mounting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:21 IST
A significant explosion has severely damaged a water canal, temporarily cutting off vital water and power services to cities across Kosovo, Prime Minister Albin Kurti reported on Saturday. He attributed the attack to groups backed by Serbia, heightening the tension between the two nations.

The Friday explosion in Vrage, located 60 kilometers north of Pristina, interrupted water supplies to key cities and power plants. It followed two previous explosions targeting police and municipal buildings in northern Kosovo predominantly inhabited by ethnic Serbs. Kurti accused 'official Belgrade and its criminal structures,' led by Milan Radoicic, of orchestrating the attack.

Serbia's Foreign Minister Marko Djuric condemned the explosion but criticized Kurti's government for making what he deemed premature accusations without evidence. The international community, including the EU and the US, strongly denounced the violence, urging accountability in light of the fragile Kosovo-Serbia relations.

