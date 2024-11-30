Left Menu

Syria Strategizes Amidst Turmoil

Syria's military has announced a temporary withdrawal in Aleppo to prepare for a counteroffensive against insurgents. The move is intended to regroup and await reinforcements. The military reports heavy casualties in recent battles with insurgents in Aleppo and Idlib.

Syria's military announced a temporary troop withdrawal in Aleppo on Saturday, signaling a strategic regrouping ahead of a planned counteroffensive against insurgent forces.

According to the military statement, this withdrawal aims to consolidate forces in preparation for the arrival of reinforcements necessary for an effective counterattack.

The military also revealed that dozens of soldiers have been killed or injured in intense confrontations with insurgents in both Aleppo and Idlib over recent days.

