Syria Strategizes Amidst Turmoil
Syria's military has announced a temporary withdrawal in Aleppo to prepare for a counteroffensive against insurgents. The move is intended to regroup and await reinforcements. The military reports heavy casualties in recent battles with insurgents in Aleppo and Idlib.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:31 IST
Syria's military announced a temporary troop withdrawal in Aleppo on Saturday, signaling a strategic regrouping ahead of a planned counteroffensive against insurgent forces.
According to the military statement, this withdrawal aims to consolidate forces in preparation for the arrival of reinforcements necessary for an effective counterattack.
The military also revealed that dozens of soldiers have been killed or injured in intense confrontations with insurgents in both Aleppo and Idlib over recent days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Baloch Insurgents Strike Again in Pakistan
Boko Haram Insurgents Clash with Nigerian Security Convoy
Syrian insurgents have breached city of Aleppo after blowing up two car bombs, activists and fighters say, reports AP.
Syrian Insurgents Make Strategic Gains Near Aleppo
Escalating Conflict: Syrian Insurgents Surge Towards Aleppo