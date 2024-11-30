Syria Strategizes Amidst Turmoil

Syria's military announced a temporary troop withdrawal in Aleppo on Saturday, signaling a strategic regrouping ahead of a planned counteroffensive against insurgent forces.

According to the military statement, this withdrawal aims to consolidate forces in preparation for the arrival of reinforcements necessary for an effective counterattack.

The military also revealed that dozens of soldiers have been killed or injured in intense confrontations with insurgents in both Aleppo and Idlib over recent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)