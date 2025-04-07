Deadly Clash in Kebbi: Security Forces Battle Lakurawa Insurgents

A violent confrontation in Nigeria's Kebbi State resulted in the deaths of sixteen people, as security forces clashed with suspected Lakurawa insurgents. This violent encounter was confirmed on Monday by local police and residents.

Originating from herding communities along the Nigeria-Niger border, the Lakurawa group emerged following the July 2023 coup in Niger. This incident adds to ongoing security challenges in Nigeria's northeast, with groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province also active in the region.

Kebbi police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar reported that the insurgents attacked Tungan Taura and Tungan Ladan villages Saturday evening, stealing cattle and killing villagers. The police have since launched a tactical operation to capture those responsible, while the federal government officially designated the Lakurawa group as a terrorist organization earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)