Manipur Crackdown: Arms Seized and Insurgents Arrested
In a major crackdown, Manipur Police and Central forces have seized a large cache of arms and arrested several insurgent group members in various operations across the state. The operations aimed at curbing insurgent activities were carried out over the last 24 hours across multiple districts.
- Country:
- India
In an extensive crackdown, Manipur Police and Central forces have recovered a substantial cache of arms and arrested numerous insurgents in operations conducted over the past 24 hours, according to a notice issued by Manipur Police on Thursday. Security forces executed search and area domination missions across the hill and valley districts.
In the S Mongpi ridges area, under the New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi District, forces unearthed a diverse arsenal, including rifles, pistols, bombs, and electronic devices. Recovered items included two radio sets, various calibers of Pompi bombs, and ammunition for different firearms. Additionally, 13 bunkers allegedly constructed by a Kuki armed group were destroyed.
Elsewhere in Imphal East District's Yaingangpokpi area, security forces recovered a wide array of bombs, guns, and electronic devices from villages Twichin and Saibol. The haul included Burmese-made electronic IEDs and 12 Bore ammunition. Authorities arrested two active KCP(Noyon) members, charging them with possession of firearms. Further arrests were made across the region, targeting members of various outlawed groups engaged in extortion and other illicit activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Police
- Central forces
- arms
- insurgents
- arrests
- operations
- bunkers
- IEDs
- extortion
ALSO READ
Renewed Tensions: Israel Launches Limited Operations Amid Ceasefire Collapse
Sukhbir Badal Criticizes Punjab Government Over Farmer Arrests
Trump Mulls Extension for Chevron's Venezuelan Oil Operations
Tensions Rise in Nagpur: Arrests Continue Amid Ongoing Violence
Big Win in 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan': 22 Naxalites Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Operations