Manipur Crackdown: Arms Seized and Insurgents Arrested

In an extensive crackdown, Manipur Police and Central forces have recovered a substantial cache of arms and arrested numerous insurgents in operations conducted over the past 24 hours, according to a notice issued by Manipur Police on Thursday. Security forces executed search and area domination missions across the hill and valley districts.

In the S Mongpi ridges area, under the New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi District, forces unearthed a diverse arsenal, including rifles, pistols, bombs, and electronic devices. Recovered items included two radio sets, various calibers of Pompi bombs, and ammunition for different firearms. Additionally, 13 bunkers allegedly constructed by a Kuki armed group were destroyed.

Elsewhere in Imphal East District's Yaingangpokpi area, security forces recovered a wide array of bombs, guns, and electronic devices from villages Twichin and Saibol. The haul included Burmese-made electronic IEDs and 12 Bore ammunition. Authorities arrested two active KCP(Noyon) members, charging them with possession of firearms. Further arrests were made across the region, targeting members of various outlawed groups engaged in extortion and other illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)