Israeli Military Targets Suspected Attacker in Gaza Strike

The Israeli military claims to have killed an October 7th attacker in Gaza through a vehicle strike. The victim is reportedly linked to World Central Kitchen, which has yet to comment on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:36 IST
The Israeli military confirmed it has neutralized an individual allegedly involved in an attack on October 7 during a vehicle strike in Gaza.

Reports suggest that the person targeted may have been affiliated with World Central Kitchen, although no official statement from the organization has been released yet.

This incident adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict, as it involves an organization known for humanitarian work. The Israeli military is currently investigating the claims surrounding this event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

