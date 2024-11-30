Tensions Escalate: Kosovo-Serbia Canal Explosion Sparks Arrests

An explosion struck a canal in northern Kosovo, sparking a series of arrests and elevating tensions with neighboring Serbia. Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Serbian elements of orchestrating what he termed a 'terrorist act', while Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dismissed these claims as 'baseless accusations'.

The blast, occurring just before dusk on Friday, disrupted the canal servicing Kosovo's power plants, sending shockwaves through the politically sensitive region. Special police conducted raids in the area, yet it remains unclear if those apprehended were directly linked to the explosion, which has unsettled the already fraught relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Kosovo's Security Council convened emergency talks, deploying armed forces to thwart further attacks. The council's statement outlined steps to bolster protection around essential infrastructure, as NATO, maintaining peacekeepers in the country since 1999, condemned the explosion and secured the canal area. Meanwhile, Kosovo is collaborating with Albania to address electrical needs and distribute water to affected regions.

