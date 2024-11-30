Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Kosovo-Serbia Canal Explosion Sparks Arrests

An explosion hit a canal in northern Kosovo, causing disruption and increasing tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. Kosovo's Prime Minister attributes the attack to Serbia, though Serbia denies involvement. Arrests have been made, and Kosovo's Security Council has activated armed forces for heightened security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:41 IST
Tensions Escalate: Kosovo-Serbia Canal Explosion Sparks Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion struck a canal in northern Kosovo, sparking a series of arrests and elevating tensions with neighboring Serbia. Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Serbian elements of orchestrating what he termed a 'terrorist act', while Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dismissed these claims as 'baseless accusations'.

The blast, occurring just before dusk on Friday, disrupted the canal servicing Kosovo's power plants, sending shockwaves through the politically sensitive region. Special police conducted raids in the area, yet it remains unclear if those apprehended were directly linked to the explosion, which has unsettled the already fraught relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Kosovo's Security Council convened emergency talks, deploying armed forces to thwart further attacks. The council's statement outlined steps to bolster protection around essential infrastructure, as NATO, maintaining peacekeepers in the country since 1999, condemned the explosion and secured the canal area. Meanwhile, Kosovo is collaborating with Albania to address electrical needs and distribute water to affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024