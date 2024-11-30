Historic Debate Over Shamsi Shahi Mosque's Heritage Intensifies in Budaun
The legal tussle over the historic Shamsi Shahi Mosque in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, intensified as petitioners claimed it was built on a site of an ancient Shiva temple. The fast track court heard arguments from both sides and postponed the matter for December 3. This case follows similar controversies nearby, sparking communal tensions.
The debate over the historical heritage of the Shamsi Shahi Mosque in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, has taken a legal turn as the Masjid Intezamia Committee defends against allegations posed by the Neelkanth Mahadev mandir's proponents. The fast track court heard arguments on the issue on Saturday.
Petitioners assert that the mosque, reportedly the third oldest and seventh largest in India, was erected on the site of a former Shiva temple. The committee contests these claims, arguing that there is no temple and denying the petitioners' right to file such a case. Arguments concluded as the next hearing was scheduled for December 3.
This case is the latest in a series of similar disputes, with recent controversies in the nearby Sambhal district further intensifying the communal atmosphere. Legal representatives presented evidence and have promised further replies to counterarguments as the historic debate continues to unfold.
