Daring Rescue: Police Foil Kidnapping Plot in Overnight Operation

An eight-year-old girl's kidnapping from her primary school in Katghara village ended swiftly after a determined police operation. According to Sikandarpur Station House Officer Vikas Chandra Pandey, the child was abducted around 2 PM on Friday by an unidentified person who fled with her on a motorcycle.

After the girl's mother filed a complaint, a case was registered against the unknown accused under section 137 (2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities formed five police teams to investigate and rescue the child. Several raids were conducted overnight at numerous locations to track down the girl.

By Saturday morning, the abductor, likely pressured by the intense search effort, left the child near Maldah Bazaar in the Sikandarpur area. The child safely reunited with her family, and police were immediately informed. The search for the kidnapper continues as legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)