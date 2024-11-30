Left Menu

Karnataka's Intensified Crackdown on Drug Peddling

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasizes strict action against drug peddlers and the accountability of police officials. He highlights drug seizures worth Rs 250 crore and efforts to tackle Naxal threats. The government advocates for Maoists' surrender, reiterating that the law applies to all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:25 IST
Karnataka Home Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has underscored the importance of taking strong action against drug peddlers, promising full support to officers in this mission.

He warned that if drug activities continue in local areas, Inspectors, Deputy Superintendents, and Commissioners of Police would face accountability.

Inaugurating new police quarters and station buildings, Parameshwara pledged Karnataka's dedication to its 'war on drugs'. Seizing drugs worth Rs 250 crore and deporting foreign peddlers are part of significant efforts. In tackling Naxal threats, he encouraged Maoists' surrender and reiterated that law enforcement is impartial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

