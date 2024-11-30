Left Menu

Kangra Prepares for Winter Vidhan Sabha Session

Kangra's Deputy Commissioner, Hemraj Bairwa, reviews the preparations for the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha winter session at Tapovan, Dharamshala, scheduled from December 18 to 21. Officials from various departments are instructed to ensure uninterrupted water and power supplies, security, and health services during the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa of Kangra evaluated the upcoming winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha preparations on Saturday. The session will occur at the Tapovan premises in Dharamshala from December 18 to 21.

Bairwa instructed officials from the Jal Shakti and Power Departments to guarantee uninterrupted water and electricity. This directive was part of a statement released to ensure seamless services during the event.

Security measures are being tightened, with the police preparing a detailed plan. Additional instructions were given to the Health Department to set up necessary arrangements at the Vidhan Sabha premises and local hospitals. The Fire Department has also been directed to have fire engines on standby, while the Public Works Department must complete any pending repairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

