Forgery Scandal Rocks BTSC Recruitment Process

The Bihar Technical Service Commission has lodged complaints against 20 candidates for allegedly submitting forged documents in the recruitment process for junior engineers. The incident has raised concerns about integrity and transparency in the hiring process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:59 IST
Forgery Scandal Rocks BTSC Recruitment Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has taken legal action against 12 candidates accused of submitting forged certificates in a recruitment process for junior engineers. This marks the second such complaint, as BTSC had previously filed similar charges against eight other applicants.

These accusations arise from the BTSC's recruitment drive that called for eligible candidates to submit their documentation for verification. The verification, conducted on Saturday, reportedly uncovered that the certificates provided by the applicants were forged, fabricated, or otherwise altered.

Thus far, a total of 20 candidates have faced police complaints due to their attempts to use fraudulent certificates to secure positions as junior engineers, raising significant concerns about the transparency of the hiring procedures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

