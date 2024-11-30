Rajasthan Set to Implement Stringent Anti-Conversion Law

Rajasthan is poised to become the latest BJP-ruled state to enact a stringent anti-conversion law, following the state's Cabinet approval of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill 2024. The bill, set to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session, aims to curb forced religious conversions.

Provisioned with jail terms of up to 10 years for various offenses, the bill categorizes such crimes as non-bailable, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel. Individuals wishing to convert must apply to the district magistrate 60 days in advance, who will assess if the conversion involves coercion.

This legislative movement aligns Rajasthan with other BJP-governed states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, which have previously passed similar laws. Alongside the bill, the state Cabinet also approved nine new policies to accelerate industrial and economic development and proposed amendments to civil service pay regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)