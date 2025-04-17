Trump Touts Achievements and Aims for Faith-Led Future

U.S. President Donald Trump, during an Easter prayer service and dinner on Wednesday, touted what he described as unprecedented successes of his administration in the past three months. He called this period potentially "the best three months ever for a president." Trump reiterated his dedication to bolstering America's global standing and domestic prosperity.

Trump noted a renewed respect for the U.S., contrasting it with the perceived lack of respect just months prior. Offering a personal touch, he acknowledged Angel Mom Patty Morin, whose daughter was killed by an illegal immigrant, stating, "We're all with you, a hundred per cent." Trump also mentioned the significance of the upcoming 2024 elections, calling November 5 "one of the most important days in the history" of the country.

Highlighting his administration's initiatives, Trump spoke about the establishment of the White House Faith Office and a new task force committed to eliminating "anti-Christian bias." He underpinned the administration's stance on education, criticizing what he termed radical indoctrination in schools and advocating for state-run education. Additionally, Trump reiterated his executive order on gender identity, emphasizing a binary understanding of gender. Concluding, he expressed optimism, anticipating an Easter to be remembered fondly as indicative of the nation's renewed spirit.

