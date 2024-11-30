Left Menu

Decades-Old Kidnapping Mystery: Arrest Made After 22 Years

A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a girl 22 years ago. The accused, Zuber, had lived under a fake identity in Dehradun since 2002. He was arrested after police traced him to Jhibharedi village. The investigation continues in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:00 IST
A man has been arrested by police for allegedly kidnapping a girl 22 years ago, officials confirmed on Saturday. The accused, identified as Zuber, had been living in Dehradun under a false identity, Vijay Pundir, since 2002.

Police reports indicate that Zuber managed to obtain fake documents, including mark sheets, and worked as an insurance agent. The victim's father lodged a complaint on June 16, 2002, at the Gagalherahi police station, implicating Zuber in the abduction of his 17-year-old daughter, as per Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain's statement to PTI.

Zuber, now 40, and hailing from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, was apprehended from Jhibharedi village. The case remains open as further investigations are actively underway.

