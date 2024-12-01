Daring ATM Heist in Maharashtra: Rs 23 Lakh Stolen

Unidentified thieves executed a daring heist early Sunday morning, making off with Rs 23 lakh from an ATM in Maharashtra's Solapur district, according to local police.

The culprits sprayed a liquid on the CCTV cameras at the State Bank of India branch on Paranda Road, Barshi city, to avoid being captured. They then broke the bank's shutter around 4 am to gain entry and fled with the cash, a police official informed.

A formal case has been lodged against the unknown suspects at the Barshi city police station, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)