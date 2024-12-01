Daring ATM Heist in Maharashtra: Rs 23 Lakh Stolen
In Maharashtra's Solapur district, unidentified thieves stole Rs 23 lakh from a State Bank of India ATM by disabling CCTV cameras with a spray. The heist took place in Barshi city, and a case has been registered, with police investigating this early Sunday morning theft.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Unidentified thieves executed a daring heist early Sunday morning, making off with Rs 23 lakh from an ATM in Maharashtra's Solapur district, according to local police.
The culprits sprayed a liquid on the CCTV cameras at the State Bank of India branch on Paranda Road, Barshi city, to avoid being captured. They then broke the bank's shutter around 4 am to gain entry and fled with the cash, a police official informed.
A formal case has been lodged against the unknown suspects at the Barshi city police station, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway, authorities reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement