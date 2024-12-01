Left Menu

Daring ATM Heist in Maharashtra: Rs 23 Lakh Stolen

In Maharashtra's Solapur district, unidentified thieves stole Rs 23 lakh from a State Bank of India ATM by disabling CCTV cameras with a spray. The heist took place in Barshi city, and a case has been registered, with police investigating this early Sunday morning theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:22 IST
Daring ATM Heist in Maharashtra: Rs 23 Lakh Stolen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified thieves executed a daring heist early Sunday morning, making off with Rs 23 lakh from an ATM in Maharashtra's Solapur district, according to local police.

The culprits sprayed a liquid on the CCTV cameras at the State Bank of India branch on Paranda Road, Barshi city, to avoid being captured. They then broke the bank's shutter around 4 am to gain entry and fled with the cash, a police official informed.

A formal case has been lodged against the unknown suspects at the Barshi city police station, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024