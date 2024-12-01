Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Escalates Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has halted aid deliveries through Gaza's main cargo crossing due to threats from armed gangs. This exacerbates the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the recent strikes have killed civilians, including children. Accusations of ethnic cleansing by Israel have emerged, prolonging the conflict.

Updated: 01-12-2024 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees announced Sunday its decision to stop aid deliveries through Gaza's main cargo crossing due to threats from armed groups looting recent convoys.

As the cold, rainy winter sets in across Gaza, the decision threatens to exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands are living in squalid tent camps reliant on international food aid, with the territory's north facing potential famine amid isolation by Israeli forces.

In a tragic development, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have resulted in civilian casualties, including children. Concurrently, former Israeli defense minister Moshe Yaalon accused the government of ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza, intensifying the conflict's complexity and prolonging potential resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

