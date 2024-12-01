Left Menu

Farmers' Foot March: A Bold Step Towards Delhi

The farmer-led protest from Punjab intensifies as leaders plan a foot march to Delhi, demanding legal assurance on MSP and other grievances. The farmers, camping since February, will begin their march on December 6. The government has yet to engage in dialogue with the protesters.

Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:14 IST
In a bold move, Punjab's farmers, led by prominent leaders, announced plans to march towards Delhi on December 6 as their demands for legal assurance on MSP remain unaddressed.

Having camped at border points near Punjab and Haryana since February, farmers continue to protest government inaction amid growing unrest.

While marching peacefully, the farmers will stop at various locations en-route to Delhi, marking a new chapter in their ongoing struggle.

