Farmers' Foot March: A Bold Step Towards Delhi

In a bold move, Punjab's farmers, led by prominent leaders, announced plans to march towards Delhi on December 6 as their demands for legal assurance on MSP remain unaddressed.

Having camped at border points near Punjab and Haryana since February, farmers continue to protest government inaction amid growing unrest.

While marching peacefully, the farmers will stop at various locations en-route to Delhi, marking a new chapter in their ongoing struggle.

