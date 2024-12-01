Alleged Teenage Assault Sparks Political Outcry in Ujjain

An alleged incident of rape involving a 16-year-old girl in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has led to the arrest of two suspects. The news has triggered political debate, especially as it happened in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's home district.

The police reported that the victim met the main suspect, a resident of Shajapur, at a wedding. They kept in touch and met several times over the past months. According to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, the girl claimed she was sexually assaulted in the suspect's car after being summoned by him on Friday.

The local Congress criticized the incident, posting on X about the alleged gang rape and accusing the Chief Minister of failing to manage his own city, let alone the state. Legal actions will proceed based on the victim's court-recorded statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)