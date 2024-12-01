Tragedy in the Park: Delivery Boy Found Dead in Delhi
A 38-year-old delivery man was discovered dead with stab wounds in a park in north-west Delhi. Police found his belongings intact and are investigating the case, reviewing CCTV footage for leads. The deceased, from Sant Kabir Nagar, left behind a wife and two young children.
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old delivery boy was found dead with stab wounds in a north-west Delhi park on Sunday morning, police announced.
A Police Control Room (PCR) call reported the man at 7:15 am in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini. Upon arrival, police rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival, confirmed a police officer.
The officer noted that the man's possessions, including his mobile phone, wallet, and delivery bag, were found intact at the crime scene. Forensic teams have been deployed to gather evidence, and CCTV footage is under review to identify any suspects. Postmortem will occur at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. The victim, a Sant Kabir Nagar resident, is survived by his wife and two young children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
