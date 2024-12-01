BSF's Crackdown on Cross-Border Smuggling: Seizing Gold, Silver, and More

The BSF South Bengal Frontier has reported significant success this year, seizing gold and silver worth nearly Rs 120 crore and arresting 86 Indian and 32 Bangladeshi individuals linked to smuggling activities. The operations resulted in busting 105 cases of gold smuggling, highlighting the critical nature of the issue.

Officials disclosed that smugglers employed various innovative methods, including hiding valuables in vehicles, shoes, and even agricultural tools, often transforming them into a paste form to avoid detection. The BSF guards a 900 km international border, witnessing numerous illicit activities.

Aside from precious metals, the BSF seized over 1.73 lakh bottles of phensedyl syrup, 1,223 kg of ganja, and 69,702 yaba tablets, tackling drug smuggling proactively. The adoption of modern technologies facilitated the apprehension of 1,742 infiltrators. BSF's collaboration with Border Guard Bangladesh further established stronger border security through enhanced bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)