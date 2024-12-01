Left Menu

Couple die, four injured after hit by "drunk" car driver

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:17 IST
Couple die, four injured after hit by "drunk" car driver
  • Country:
  • India

A couple died and four others were injured after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver hit different two-wheelers on which they were travelling here, police said on Sunday. The incident happened late on Saturday night, a police official at Langar House Police Station said.

The man behind the wheel, working with a private life insurance company, had initially hit one vehicle in another area and later hit three two-wheelers while trying to escape, he said.

A police team reached the spot after being informed on 'Dial 100' that a car driven in ''rash and negligent manner'' with its driver in ''drunk condition'' had mowed down three two-wheelers.

A husband and wife (both in their mid 30s) riding on a two-wheeler and four others also travelling on other two-wheelers were injured in the accident and were shifted to a hospital, police said.

The couple were declared brought dead while the others were undergoing treatment, they said.

A breathe analyser test was conducted on the car driver who was found driving the vehicle in a ''drunken state'' above the permissible limits, police said. A case was registered and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024