Couple die, four injured after hit by "drunk" car driver

A couple died and four others were injured after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver hit different two-wheelers on which they were travelling here, police said on Sunday. The incident happened late on Saturday night, a police official at Langar House Police Station said.

The man behind the wheel, working with a private life insurance company, had initially hit one vehicle in another area and later hit three two-wheelers while trying to escape, he said.

A police team reached the spot after being informed on 'Dial 100' that a car driven in ''rash and negligent manner'' with its driver in ''drunk condition'' had mowed down three two-wheelers.

A husband and wife (both in their mid 30s) riding on a two-wheeler and four others also travelling on other two-wheelers were injured in the accident and were shifted to a hospital, police said.

The couple were declared brought dead while the others were undergoing treatment, they said.

A breathe analyser test was conducted on the car driver who was found driving the vehicle in a ''drunken state'' above the permissible limits, police said. A case was registered and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)