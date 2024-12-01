Chaos in the Stands: German Football Fan Clash
Fans of FC Carl Zeiss Jena and BSG Chemie Leipzig engaged in a violent clash after a fourth-tier match, resulting in 79 injuries. Police used pepper spray to control the situation. Ten officers and five security staff were injured. Chemie Leipzig condemned their fans' actions.
In a dramatic turn of events, fans of German football teams FC Carl Zeiss Jena and BSG Chemie Leipzig clashed violently after a fourth-tier match, leaving 79 injured, as reported by the clubs on Sunday.
Following Jena's decisive 5-0 victory over Leipzig on Saturday, disorder erupted when Leipzig fans allegedly broke into a restricted area to reach Jena supporters, prompting a robust police response which included the use of pepper spray. Among the injured were ten police officers and five security personnel.
BSG Chemie Leipzig publicly reprimanded their own fans for recklessly launching fireworks at Jena supporters, stating that while these did not meet their presumed targets, such hazardous behaviors are unacceptable. The club affirmed its stance against violence, especially the use of pyrotechnics, and pledged efforts to prevent future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
