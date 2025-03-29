Scuffle and Injuries: Vyapam Whistleblower's Arrest Turned Tumultuous
A confrontation between Vyapam scam whistleblower Ashish Chaturvedi and sub-inspector Ashish Sharma in Madhya Pradesh led to both sustaining head injuries. The incident occurred when Sharma attempted to arrest Chaturvedi over a court warrant, sparking differing accounts from the involved parties. Both were hospitalized following the scuffle.
A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Madhya Pradesh as Ashish Chaturvedi, a whistleblower in the notorious Vyapam scam, clashed with SI Ashish Sharma, leaving both with head injuries.
The tension erupted when Sharma arrived to arrest Chaturvedi under an issuing court warrant, resulting in conflicting narratives and both men being hospitalized.
Chaturvedi claims police misconduct, accusing officers of using force and blocking legal consultation, while SI Sharma presents a different account, alleging that Chaturvedi instigated the scuffle. The Vyapam scam remains a focal point of controversy, characterized by its multi-crore admission and recruitment racket.
