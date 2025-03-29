Left Menu

Scuffle and Injuries: Vyapam Whistleblower's Arrest Turned Tumultuous

A confrontation between Vyapam scam whistleblower Ashish Chaturvedi and sub-inspector Ashish Sharma in Madhya Pradesh led to both sustaining head injuries. The incident occurred when Sharma attempted to arrest Chaturvedi over a court warrant, sparking differing accounts from the involved parties. Both were hospitalized following the scuffle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:58 IST
Scuffle and Injuries: Vyapam Whistleblower's Arrest Turned Tumultuous
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Madhya Pradesh as Ashish Chaturvedi, a whistleblower in the notorious Vyapam scam, clashed with SI Ashish Sharma, leaving both with head injuries.

The tension erupted when Sharma arrived to arrest Chaturvedi under an issuing court warrant, resulting in conflicting narratives and both men being hospitalized.

Chaturvedi claims police misconduct, accusing officers of using force and blocking legal consultation, while SI Sharma presents a different account, alleging that Chaturvedi instigated the scuffle. The Vyapam scam remains a focal point of controversy, characterized by its multi-crore admission and recruitment racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025